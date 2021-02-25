$181.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce sales of $181.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $188.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $714.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $739.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.36 million, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $727.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

