1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.60. 2,118,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,513,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $105,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock worth $41,806,771 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

