1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.56

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

