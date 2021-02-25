202,624 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,689,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,595,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 621,464 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,735,000 after buying an additional 598,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.11. 274,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,255. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.