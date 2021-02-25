218,400 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,594,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 39,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 348,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,994,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $331.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,798. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $330.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.