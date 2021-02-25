2,250,000 Shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Purchased by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 1.74% of Neptune Wellness Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NEPT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 189,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,857. The company has a market cap of $224.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

