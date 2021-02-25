2,250,000 Shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Purchased by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 1.74% of Neptune Wellness Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
