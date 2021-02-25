226,789 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 223,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 233,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,314. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

