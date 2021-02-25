$241.82 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce sales of $241.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.29 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

PTEN stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.