$25.70 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report sales of $25.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the highest is $25.80 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $77.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $77.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.88.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.