2key.network 1-Day Volume Hits $356,546.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.08 million and $356,546.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,332,599 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

