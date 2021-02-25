2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of 2U worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 135.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.