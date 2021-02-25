$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $30.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $30.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.00 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

ALTA stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $679.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $209,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

