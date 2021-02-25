$306.93 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $306.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.40 million and the highest is $316.83 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $301.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 31.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $248,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.