30,705 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.08. 43,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,589. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.