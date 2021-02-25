$33.78 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $33.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the highest is $33.91 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $140.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.07 million to $141.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.28 million, with estimates ranging from $150.87 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $675.91 million, a PE ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.