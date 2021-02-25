$336.40 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce sales of $336.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock worth $300,947 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 127,305 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

