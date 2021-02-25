357 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,206.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.