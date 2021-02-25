$377.35 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $377.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $350.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.60 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $583.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

