39,950 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

