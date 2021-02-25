3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.32

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.32 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 298.63 ($3.90). 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.87), with a volume of 763,216 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a current ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

About 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

