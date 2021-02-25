3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

