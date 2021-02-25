$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avnet stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $10,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 42,841 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.