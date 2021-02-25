$42.72 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce sales of $42.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.52 billion and the lowest is $42.20 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $173.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.14 billion to $176.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.06 billion to $178.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

