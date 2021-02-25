43,000 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $206,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,123.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

TXN traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.18. 232,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

