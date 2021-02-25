46,125 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

