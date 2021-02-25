$48.85 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report sales of $48.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.90 million. Points International reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $209.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.83 million to $216.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $296.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points International.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

