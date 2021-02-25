$486.39 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $486.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

APO stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,218,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

