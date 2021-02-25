4NEW Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,417.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $15,152.18 and approximately $2,417.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

