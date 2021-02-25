$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $107,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,873,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

