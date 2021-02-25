500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Down 6.4%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 1,136,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,158,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $881.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

