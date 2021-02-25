$52.31 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $52.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.53 million. Heska reported sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $224.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $227.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.43 million, with estimates ranging from $250.48 million to $256.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $207.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

