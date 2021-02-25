520,123 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 520,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,812,000 after buying an additional 1,295,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,587 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PCG opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

