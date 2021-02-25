55,017 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $51.20. 16,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

