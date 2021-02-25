5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$4.80.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

