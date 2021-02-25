5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$4.80.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

