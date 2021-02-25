5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Laurentian

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) alerts:

TSE VNP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,149. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.54. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a PE ratio of 77.17.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.