5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Laurentian

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE VNP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,149. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.54. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a PE ratio of 77.17.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

