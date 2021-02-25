$628.40 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post $628.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $596.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.80 million. Transocean reported sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Transocean stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 222,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.