63,934 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

