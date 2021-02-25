69,417 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after buying an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 239,705 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.29. 65,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,919. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.