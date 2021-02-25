69,693 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.