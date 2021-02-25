$70.95 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report sales of $70.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $71.90 million. EXFO reported sales of $55.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $288.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $308.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXFO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

