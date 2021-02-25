$81.38 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report sales of $81.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.50 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $331.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.40 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,204,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

