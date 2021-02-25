831,333 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Acquired by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 831,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. Burford Capital comprises approximately 4.8% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.38% of Burford Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,782,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,062,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $21,311,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BUR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.