8i Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

About 8i Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JFKKU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

