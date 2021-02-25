8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $31,959.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

