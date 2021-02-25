9,166 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,573 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,072. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $198.10. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average is $151.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.