$947.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will report $947.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $961.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $934.70 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

