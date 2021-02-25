A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.90-3.20 for the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 93,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRK shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,903. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

