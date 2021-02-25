A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf Sells 2,000 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AOS stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,967. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

