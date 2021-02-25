A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

