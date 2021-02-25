AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Stock Price Up 1%

AA plc (OTCMKTS:AATDF)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 9,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 3,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several brokerages have commented on AATDF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

